UAE, Bahrain welcome Morocco-Israel agreement

The United Arab Emirates on Thursday welcomed the agreement on normalization of ties between Israel and Morocco.

“This step, a sovereign move, contributes to strengthening our common quest for stability, prosperity, and just and lasting peace in the region,” the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, wrote on Twitter.

The King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, also praised Moroccan King Mohammed VI’s decision to establish diplomatic relations and official connections with Israel, Reuters reported.

The statement also welcomed the US recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over the Western Sahara region as part of the agreement.

Both the UAE and Bahrain recently signed US-brokered normalization agreements with Israel, as did Sudan.

Under the agreement announced Thursday by US President Donald Trump, Morocco will open a diplomatic office in Israel and Israel will open a diplomatic office in Morocco. In addition, direct flights will be held between the two countries.