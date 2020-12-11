Coming soon: Direct flight from Tel Aviv to Casablanca

Israeli airlines are preparing to operate direct flights between Tel Aviv and Casablanca, in light of the historic normalization agreement that will be signed soon between Israel and Morocco.

El Al announced on Thursday that it will begin operational assessments to operate direct flights to Casablanca, subject to obtaining all required approvals from the various authorities.

"The company has been examining for a long time the economic and operational feasibility of operating direct flights to Morocco, which are expected to be extremely popular with the Israeli public," the airline said.

The CEO of Israir Airlines said that if all parties "are serious", it will be possible to operate direct flights between the countries within three months. "As far as we’re concerned – we can start next week," he added.

Under the agreement announced Thursday by US President Donald Trump, Morocco will open a diplomatic office in Israel and Israel will open a diplomatic office in Morocco. In addition, direct flights will be held between the two countries.

As part of the deal, the United States will recognize the Western Sahara as part of Morocco.

Morocco is the fourth Muslim majority state to agree to normalize ties with Israel in 2020. Israel signed the Abraham Accords with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in September. In October, Sudan agreed to normalize ties with the Jewish State.