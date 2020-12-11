US Jewish leaders welcome Israel-Morocco agreement

Leaders of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations on Thursday welcomed the announcement on the normalization of relations between Israel and Morocco.

“We applaud the normalization of relations between the State of Israel and the Kingdom of Morocco, continuing the rapid transformation of the relationship between the Jewish State and the Muslim world,” said Arthur Stark, Chairman, William Daroff, CEO, and Malcolm Hoenlein, Vice Chair of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations.

“We commend President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and King Mohammed VI for furthering the cause of peace. The Conference knows Morocco and its Jewish community well, having engaged with Morocco and its people during numerous leadership missions to the country over many years, including as recently as 2018,” they added.

“Since August,” the Jewish leaders noted, “the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and now Morocco have all made peace with Israel. These landmark diplomatic agreements set the Middle East on a different path, where reconciliation replaces rejectionism and old enemies become new friends. As more of Israel’s former foes choose peace, Palestinian leadership will become increasingly isolated in its refusal to recognize and negotiate with the Jewish State. Their stubborn reluctance to consider peaceful coexistence will render them woefully out of step with the rest of the Arab and Muslim world.”

“We call upon the Palestinian Authority to cease its obstruction and finally return to the negotiating table in order to reach a true and lasting peace with Israel,” said Stark, Daroff and Hoenlein.

“We also salute the American, Israeli, and Moroccan diplomats who achieved this historic agreement. We look forward to the exchange of ambassadors and embassies, economic cooperation, and greater cultural bonds between Israel and Morocco in the days ahead,” they concluded.

Under the agreement announced Thursday by US President Donald Trump, Morocco will open a diplomatic office in Israel and Israel will open a diplomatic office in Morocco. In addition, direct flights will be held between the two countries.

As part of the deal, the United States will recognize the Western Sahara as part of Morocco.

Morocco is the fourth Muslim majority state to agree to normalize ties with Israel in 2020. Israel signed the Abraham Accords with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in September. In October, Sudan agreed to normalize ties with the Jewish State.