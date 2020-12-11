How did Australia beat COVID-19?

"We needed to sacrifice in the short-term to gain the long-term back — and to gain our lives. And it worked.”

That's how the Australians beat back the COVID pandemic to just a few cases across the entire country. We discuss how Australia did it, and lessons for the U.S.

Almost 40,000 spectators attended the city's rugby league grand final. Workers are being urged to return to their offices.

In July and August, the Australian state of Victoria was going through a second Covid-19 wave. Local leaders set an improbable goal in the face of that challenge. They didn’t want to just get their Covid-19 numbers down. They wanted to eliminate the virus entirely.