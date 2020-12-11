Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for COVID-19

US talk show host Ellen DeGeneres announced on Thursday that she has tested positive for COVID-19, AFP reports.

"I want to let you all know that I tested positive for COVID-19. Fortunately, I'm feeling fine right now," DeGeneres said on Instagram. "Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified."

DeGeneres joins a list of well-known names to have contracted the virus as it has spread around the world.

Madonna, Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Amitabh Bachchan are among those in the entertainment business to have contracted the virus.

The United States has recorded more than 15 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 290,000 deaths.