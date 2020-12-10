Biden, Harris wish Jewish community a 'Chag Sameach'

US President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday wished the Jewish community a Happy Hanukkah.

“As Hanukkah begins, Jill and I send our warmest wishes to everyone celebrating in the United States and around the world,” tweeted Biden.

“We know things look a little different this year, but we hope these next eight nights are filled with family, love, and light. Chag Sameach!” he added.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris shared a video posted by her husband, Doug Emhoff, who is Jewish.

“From our family to yours, happy Hanukkah! May this season of celebration bring you light and joy out of darkness,” she wrote.

Earlier on Thursday, US President Donald Trump issued a Hanukkah greeting to the Jewish people ahead of the start of the eight-day holiday at sundown on Thursday.

"This year’s observance of the Festival of Lights comes at a time when the unbreakable bond between the United States and Israel has never been stronger. Over the past four years, my Administration has stood in unwavering solidarity with the Jewish people. In recent months, we brokered historic peace deals between Israel and major Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Sudan, ushering in unprecedented opportunities for enhancing stability and prosperity in the region. As we enter this season of celebration and reflection, we must continue to build on this progress and work toward a brighter and more secure future in the Middle East and around the world,” said Trump.

"Over the next eight days, families and friends will gather to carry on the time-honored tradition of lighting the menorah. The First Lady and I wish you all a joyous celebration. Happy Hanukkah!" the President concluded.

On Wednesday, Trump made an appearance at the White House Hanukkah party, which was first turned into a formal event by President George W. Bush and has been continued by every President since.