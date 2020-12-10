US on high alert for Iranian attacks

American forces in the Middle East are on high alert for a potential Iranian attack, Politico reported.

According to a military official, the concern is focused on Iranian-backed militias in Iraq which have shown “troubling indicators of potential attack preparations” recently.

The Pentagon is worried that Iran may attempt to take advantage of the presidential transition in the US and the reduction of the number of American troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. In addition, there is concern that Iran may take violent action around the first anniversary of the assassination for former Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani.

Two B-52 bombers have been dispatched from their base in Barksdale, La., to the Middle East in an effort to deter the potential Iranian aggression.