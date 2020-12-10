Albania: Man killed after violating curfew, protests ensue

An Albanian man was shot dead Tuesday after violating a night curfew in the country, Reuters reported.

While police first said that the killed 25-year-old man identified by Albanian media as Klodian Rash had failed to obey an officer's order to stop and that he was armed, they later said Rash was holding an object but not a weapon.

“The police officer did not act according to the law while using his firearm,” Albanian police said, according to Reuters. The police officer who allegedly killed the man was arrested and an investigation launched.

In the meantime, on Wednesday police reportedly used tear gas against hundreds protesting Rash's death.

According to the Reuters report, the protesters demanded the resignation of the country's interior minister, throwing objects at his ministry and setting Christmas trees on fire.