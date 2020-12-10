Watch: Harod River flows to the Jordan
Nahal Harod starts in peaks of Givat Hamoreh and crosses the Harod Valley to the east, flowing for 32 kilometers to the Jordan River.
Tags: River Jordan
Nahal Harod
Yonatan Simna, KKL forester
