Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu: Everyone needs to get coronavirus vaccine

Chief Rabbi of Tzfat Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu published a post on Facebook in which he reiterated his call to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

"A lot of people approached me following my call to use vaccines and told me about the risk of vaccines in general and the risk of the coronavirus vaccine. I listened to them closely. They brought me a lot of material to read about the risk of vaccines. I read about people who died after getting the vaccine. I read about people who got sick after vaccines," the rabbi wrote.

"After all this, I tell everyone to take vaccines. Those harmed by vaccines are very few and it is not at all certain that they died because of the vaccine. On the other hand, most people are cured and live thanks to vaccines and health systems."

"Thanks to drugs, vaccines and health systems, humans have extended life expectancy from 40-50 years to 70-80 years on average. Thanks to vaccines, many lives of children have been saved. At one time, 40% of children died by the age of 5. Today less than 1% of children die by age 5. We all owe a debt of gratitude to the health systems that save lives. We must not speak badly of them. We must not hear anyone who tells us how bad they are and how malicious their intentions are toward us."

"Medicine and vaccines prove themselves. All those who speak badly about them - have not proven themselves in saving lives. Therefore the halakha (Jewish law) says that you trust vaccines, you trust drugs. You trust the health systems. You do not hear at all all people who scare and encourage not to get vaccinated. They are playing with the lives of others, and perhaps also their own lives," Rabbi Eliyahu concluded.