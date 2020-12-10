Report: Egyptian President invites Netanyahu to Cairo for discussions

Israel Hayom reports today that PM Netanyahu has received an official invitation to Egypt and will shortly be paying a visit to government leaders in Cairo, citing senior Egyptian officials as its source.

Netanyahu will apparently be leaving within a few days, in response to the invitation from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi himself.

The Egyptian sources revealed that Al-Sisi and Netanyahu are to discuss a whole raft of regional issues, first and foremost among which will be strengthening their security ties in face of the growing threat from Iran, especially now in light of the expected inauguration of Joe Biden as President of the United States.