Anne Frank memorial in Idaho defaced with swastikas

Swastikas were pasted throughout the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial in Boise, Idaho, on Tuesday, The Hill reports.

The Wassmuth Center for Human Rights shared on Facebook that flyers reading “we are everywhere” were plastered throughout the memorial along with swastika stickers.

The images show one of the flyers on the back of a statue depicting Anne Frank. The flyer was plastered on the diary that Frank is depicted holding in the statue.

Another image shows a statue at the human rights memorial named the “Spiral of Injustice” with the same flyer attached. The sculpture itself features the words “language,” “avoidance,” “discrimination,” “violence” and “persecution,” wrapped around a figure.

“These stickers were plastered throughout the Memorial yesterday,” the human rights center shared on Facebook on Wednesday. “I fear for what is happening to our community.

“The Idaho Anne Frank Human Right Memorial was built as a physical statement of our shared values. One of those values includes standing up to confront hate,” the center further said.

Dan Prinzing, the executive director of the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights, told The Hill that the incident marks "a really sad day for us." He called the memorial "the heart" of Boise and said the organization is questioning why "hate has become emboldened."

He added that police in Boise are investigating the incident, although it is not being considered a hate crime as of Wednesday.

The FBI said last month that the number of anti-Semitic hate crimes increased significantly in 2019.

The FBI recorded 953 hate crimes against Jews in 2019, a 14% increase from the 835 recorded in 2018, and similar to the 938 recorded in 2017. In 2019, hate crimes against Jews comprised 62% of all hate crimes based on religion, slightly up from 58% in 2018 and 2017.