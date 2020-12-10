Report: Likud MK put 30 people in quarantine

Epidemiological investigators are claiming that MK David Bitan (Likud), who tested positive for COVID-19 this week, met with people even while suffering from a cough, Channel 12 News reported on Wednesday.

Senior epidemiological investigators on Wednesday condemned Bitan's conduct and said, "How can it be that an elected public official does not know what the full guidelines are? Because he was infected, about 30 people, including three MKs, have gone into isolation."

MK Bitan said in response, “I thought I had the flu and nothing more. I did not have a fever, I had symptoms such as chills and a cough with phlegm. It started on Thursday night, I met people after that, I thought I had the flu. At the end of the process, as soon as I felt sick, I went to get tested.”

A later statement issued on Bitan’s behalf said, "MK Bitan had a runny nose for three days and with only a little phlegm. No fever and no coronavirus-related symptoms. A routine thing that happens to him every winter. When he learned that his assistant was infected with COVID-19, he underwent a test without delay and followed all the usual and required rules, including notification to the public and the media and full cooperation with the Ministry of Health."

"The reason that many public figures and friends went into isolation is because of contact with his assistants and because of a procedure whereby people who met with Bitan or his assistants go into isolation even if they met with them a week ago. It is regrettable that while MK Bitan is dealing with coronavirus, officials in the Ministry of Health are trying to make false claims that have no connection with reality.”