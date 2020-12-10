Sa'ar wins 17-18 seats in latest polls

A poll published on Kan 11 News on Wednesday and conducted by Kantar Media shows that if elections were held today, Gideon Sa’ar's new party would win 18 seats.

The Likud wins 25 seats according to this poll, Yamina wins 17, Yesh Atid 15 and the predominantly Arab Joint List 11.

Shas wins 8 seats, Blue and White 7, United Torah Judaism 7, Yisrael Beytenu 6 and Meretz 6.

The right-wing and haredi bloc has a total of 57 seats, the center-left bloc and the Joint List has 39 and in the middle are Sa’ar’s party and Yisrael Beytenu.

The poll also examined a scenario in which MK Yifat Shasha-Biton and former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot run with Sa’ar’s party.

In such a situation, the Likud wins 23 seats, Sa’ar’s party 21, Yamina 17, Yesh Atid-Telem 15, the Joint List 11, Blue and White 8, Shas 8, United Torah Judaism 7, Yisrael Beytenu 5 and Meretz 5.

On the question of suitability for Prime Minister, Binyamin Netanyahu receives 40% with Sa’ar behind him at 32%.

A poll by the Midgam Institute conducted for Channel 12 News found that if elections were held today, Sa’ar's party would win 16 seats.

The Likud party wins 26 seats in this poll, Yamina 18, Yesh Atid-Telem 15 and the Joint List 11.

Shas and United Torah Judaism each win 8 seats, Blue and White drops to 6, Yisrael Beytenu has 6 as well and so does Meretz.

Labor, the Jewish Home and Gesher do not pass the electoral threshold.

A Channel 13 News poll conducted by Prof. Camil Fuchs finds that if elections were held today, Sa’ar's party would become the fourth largest in the Knesset with 15 seats.

According to this poll, the Likud wins 28 seats in the Knesset, Yamina 16, Yesh Atid-Telem 16 and the Joint List 11.

Shas, United Torah Judaism, Yisrael Beytenu and Meretz each win 7 seats. Blue and White has 6 seats in this poll.

The Netanyahu bloc (Likud, Yamina, Shas, United Torah Judaism) wins 58 seats in this poll and the bloc which seeks to replace Netanyahu (Liberman, Sa’ar, Gantz, the Joint List, Lapid, Meretz) receives 62 seats.

On the question of who is best suited to serve as Prime Minister, 31% of respondents answered Binyamin Netanyahu, 16% voted for Gideon Sa’ar, 12% for Naftali Bennett, 12% for Yair Lapid and 8% for Benny Gantz.