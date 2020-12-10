Pennsylvania Governor tests positive for COVID-19

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced on Wednesday he has tested positive for COVID-19 but he is currently experiencing no symptoms.

Wolf said in a statement quoted by The Hill that he tested positive Tuesday after a “routine” test.

“I am continuing to serve the commonwealth and performing all of my duties remotely, as many are doing during the pandemic," he said.

“As this virus rages, my positive test is a reminder that no one is immune from COVID, that following all precautions as I have done is not a guarantee, but it is what we know to be vital to stopping the spread of the disease and so I ask all Pennsylvanians to wear a mask, stay home as much as possible, socially distance yourself from those not in your household, and, most of all, take care of each other and stay safe,” added Wolf.

His wife Frances Wolf is awaiting the results of her test, and both he and his wife will quarantine at home.

Several governors and other lawmakers have tested positive for COVID-19 this year, including Colorado Gov. Jared Polis who tested positive last week.

On Sunday, Rudy Giuliani, the personal attorney to US President Donald Trump, was admitted to Georgetown University Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

On Tuesday, it was reported that Jenna Ellis, a lawyer who has been leading the Trump campaign's legal efforts to dispute the results of the 2020 presidential election, has contracted the coronavirus.

Last week, the US hit a record number of hospitalizations due to the coronavirus, with more than 100,000 people hospitalized with COVID-19.