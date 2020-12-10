Israel and UAE team up to help the homeless

In an extraordinary humanitarian operation, employees of the embassies of Israel and the United Arab Emirates in Washington on Wednesday prepared "winter kits" and "kits for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic" that will be distributed to over 100 homeless people in the US capital.

This is the first cooperation of its kind between the leading diplomatic missions of Israel and the UAE in the spirit of the Abraham Accords.

Tammy Ben-Haim, Head of Public Diplomacy at the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., said, "I see great symbolism in the fact that the cooperation of the missions of Israel and the United Arab Emirates in the United States is to help the needy.”

"This is a message of mutual responsibility and Tikkun Olam that shows that the fruits of peace will affect both the citizens of Israel and the Emirates and many other people in the world," said Ben-Haim.