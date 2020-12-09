Hunter Biden's tax affairs under investigation

US President-elect Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, revealed on Wednesday that he is under investigation by the top federal prosecutor in Delaware for his taxes.

“I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs,” Hunter Biden said in a statement quoted by CNBC.

“I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors,” he added.

In a separate statement, the transition team of Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said, “President-elect Biden is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger.”

Hunter Biden was the focus of Republican complaints during the election campaign for business dealings with Ukraine and China, but has not been charged.

Two months ago, the New York Post published a story accusing Hunter of corruption based on his work as an adviser to the Ukrainian energy company Burisma.