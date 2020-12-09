Netanyahu: Development of 'green passport' to encourage vaccinations underway

During his remarks Wednesday evening at the Ministry of Health, Prime Minister Netanyahu said that development of what he called a "green passport plan" to encourage Israelis to take the Covid vaccine was underway.

"I asked, and the Health Minister is already carrying it out, to develop a green passport plan by which whoever receives a vaccine will be able to show a card or an app that will enable them to enter events, malls, facilities and all kinds of services.

"This will also encourage vaccinations and help us to quickly restore normality, to simply change the picture," he added.

Speaking at the Knesset Coronavirus Committee two weeks ago, Sheba Medical Center Chief Medical Officer and Chief Innovation Officer Dr. Eyal Zimlichman discussed plans to encourage vaccination, saying that while people could not be forced to take a vaccine, "what is possible is to create motivation."

"Whoever is vaccinated will automatically receive 'green status'. Therefore, you may vaccinate, and receive Green Status to go freely in all the green zones: They'll open for you cultural events, they'll open to you the shopping malls, hotels, and restaurants," Zimlichman explained.

"You may decide you're not vaccinating, and if you do want to enter these areas you'll need to submit to a PCR test, and therefore I believe people will understand by themselves that the vaccine will return them to regular life and they'll vaccinate themselves, without our obligating them."