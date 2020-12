'PCR vs rapid antigen - safely opening up society - a rational, technical approach' PCR Testing destroys our society, our freedoms, our population mental and physical health. It has a lot to answer for. Opinion



But t Ivor Cummins ,

iStock Pipette adding fluid to one of several test tubes Biochemical engineer and complex problem solving specialist Ivor Cummins: "PCR testing destroys our society, our freedoms, our population mental and physical health. It has a lot to answer for."



top