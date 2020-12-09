Hanan Ashrawi resigns from the PLO

High-profile Palestine Liberation Organization official Hanan Ashrawi resigned from the PLO on Wednesday, calling for the "renewal and reinvigoration" of the Palestinian Authority's political leadership.

Ashrawi was widely reported to have been frustrated with the PA's decision last month to renew coordination with Israel.

PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas had stopped that coordination in response to Israeli plans to apply sovereignty over Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

Israel later put its annexation plans on hold, in return for an agreement to normalize ties with the United Arab Emirates, announced in August.

Ashrawi, one of the PA leadership's most recognizable faces, did not address coordination with Israel in a statement announcing her resignation from the PLO's executive committee.

"I believe it is time to carry out the required reform and to activate the PLO in a manner that restores its standing," she said.

"The Palestinian political system needs renewal and reinvigoration with the inclusion of youth, women, and additional qualified professional," the 74-year-old added.

While seemingly criticizing the leadership of 85-year-old Abbas, Ashrawi described her resignation discussion with him as "amicable".

Ashrawi has voiced support for reconciliation talks between Abbas's Fatah party and their rivals Hamas, the Islamist terrorist group that controls the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Authority is also hoping for a renewed diplomatic voice during the incoming administration of US President-elect Joe Biden.

The PA cut ties with President Donald Trump's administration, accusing it of pro-Israeli bias.