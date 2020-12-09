Derech Eretz joins Sa'ar: We need a new leader on the right

Derech Eretz MKs Yoaz Hendel and Zvi Hauser announced Wednesday that they would join Gideon Sa'ar's new political party 'New Hope.'

"Derech Eretz will join the movement of Gideon Sa'ar in the upcoming elections. This is the natural home for hundreds of thousands of supporters of the right, people like us who are searching for a new home. We need an alternative to Netanyahu," MK Hendel said.

"The State of Israel is in an ongoing managerial crisis, two years of political chaos that stems solely from Netanyahu's decision to put his personal good before the good of the state," he added.

"I did everything I could to form a state unity government. We compromised, we hoped, but Netanyahu did not take this opportunity to get off the stage properly. There is no room for further compromises.

“Being right-wing does not mean being a ‘Bibist’ and acting based on what’s best for the leader, but rather the opposite, but to make decisions based on ideology. Likud has become mixed up in the past few years. Gideon Sa’ar has not,” Hendel concluded.

The chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, MK Zvi Hauser, criticized the prime minister: "In the last two years, since I was elected to the Knesset, I have done my best to try and bring unity to Israel, I have done so at the cost of difficult compromises."

''Yoaz and I, seeing before our eyes a fragmented and disintegrating society, worked to prevent a minority government with the support of the Joint Arab List that would have further shattered cohesion, and we consciously preferred to give the unity government a chance. But Netanyahu chose to continue to divide Israel precisely in a time of unbearable crisis. Unfortunately, this government has failed to do its job," Hauser added.

According to Hauser, "At the point where we are now, it is absolutely clear that an alternative to Netanyahu will arise only from the right. There is only one person who is suitable for this task, I know him, from political and ideological activity for 37 years: even before the army, at university, and in public positions."

''From a close personal acquaintance with all the candidates for prime minister, I can wholeheartedly state that Gideon Sa'ar is the most suitable man for prime minister. Where I recognize recklessness and frenzy in others, I recognize in him composure, discretion, and responsibility. He is the only man who, in this difficult time, can unite the people of Israel around him, and ensure the experienced and statesmanlike leadership that we so desperately need.

MK Hauser added: ''In recent years there have been those who have tried to change the face of the national camp. I know that tens of thousands still vote 'Likud' and 'Yamina,' but they do so with a gnashing of teeth, a wink and a feeling that "there is no other choice." My friends, today for the first time you have a choice. You and all the people of the national camp have someone to choose from."

'' I know, they will insult you, they will mock you, but you know the truth and we know it: you love the State of Israel; You are the real, value-based, ideological right, today, at last, at last, you have a home again. "

MK Gideon Saar welcomed MKs Hendel and Hauser. to his new party.

''Yoaz and Zvika, welcome. Together - and with many other good people who will join us - we will bring new hope to the people of Israel and replace the government," said Sa'ar.