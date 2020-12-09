IDF reservists: We serve but our towns are neglected

More than 100 reserve officers living in the so-called "young settlement" appealed to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz to advance the decision to regulate their communities at the next cabinet meeting.

The reservists wrote in their letter: "We, the undersigned, have served and continue to serve as regular and reserve IDF officers, defending the State of Israel and its residents everywhere."

"In dozens of localities in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley, where we live, the necessary settlement procedures have not been completed (for about 20 years), and to this day our localities do not have basic residential infrastructure: regular electricity supply, water and sewage infrastructure, communications, security components, etc.

"This is how 20,000 residents have lived for many years under unconditional conditions. The State of Israel sent us to settle in these strategic localities as it sent us to fight and command our military service. It is not reasonable, fair or responsible to treat loyal residents of the state as objects to be used to fully bear the public burden in this manner.

"From a recent discussion on the subject in the Knesset Law and Justice Committee, we learned that the government system implements draconian legal guidelines from the time of the Talia Sasson report and the disengagement government, and does not refer to localities as localities in its documents, as your government has defined several times.

"We call on you to take command on the issue. Correct the injustice, pass a government decision soon that will regulate the status of our settlements, and allow us to receive basic services, like all citizens of the State of Israel," the officers wrote.