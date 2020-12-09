Watch: Haredi rioters clash with police in Jerusalem
Hundreds of haredim clash with police forces over a light-rail route due to traverse their neighborhoods.
Haredim protest in Jerusalem
Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90
