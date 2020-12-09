US-Israel expert: Biden placing far leftists at key positions
US-Israel relations expert Gideon Israel says dynamics of alliance about to take turn for the worse.
Tags: Joe Biden
John Kerry and Joe Biden
Reuters
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaUS-Israel expert: Biden placing far leftists at key positions
US-Israel expert: Biden placing far leftists at key positions
US-Israel relations expert Gideon Israel says dynamics of alliance about to take turn for the worse.
Tags: Joe Biden
John Kerry and Joe Biden
Reuters
top