Derech Eretz MKs Yoaz Hendel and Zvi Hauser expected to join Gideon Sa'ar's new party

The two MKs from the Derech Eretz faction are reportedly planning on joining former Likud MK Gideon Sa’ar’s new party, according to senior political officials.

A report by Yediot Aharanot Wednesday cited senior political officials who claimed that MKs Zvi Hauser and Yoaz Hendel were notified ahead of time of Gideon Sa’ar’s plans to leave the Likud and form a new political party.

The officials added that the two MKs are likely to join Sa’ar ahead of the next election.

Hendel and Hauser were both members of the Telem party founded by former Defense Minister Moshe Yaalon, and were elected on the joint Blue and White ticket.

But the two MKs broke away from Telem during the breakup of the Blue and White alliance into its constituent factions, forming the Derech Eretz faction, which subsequently joined the Netanyahu-led government.

Since then, however, polls have shown Derech Eretz failing to cross the electoral threshold, leaving the faction out of the next Knesset.

A new poll conducted by Panels Politics Tuesday night shows Gideon Sa’ar’s new party winning 17 seats, becoming the third largest party in the Knesset.

The officials cited in Wednesday morning’s Yediot Aharnot report added that a number of public figures are under consideration for the new party.

“This is a major political development on the Right. There will be figures from the Knesset and great people from outside of the political system.”