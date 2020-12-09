Iran TV calls Roger Waters a 'political expert', then corrects itself

Iran's state television on Tuesday issued a correction after calling Pink Floyd's Roger Waters a "political expert" when airing his comments on US President-elect Joe Biden, AFP reports.

Earlier in the day, the broadcaster showed part of Waters’ interview with Russian channel RT, presenting him as an analyst who believes "Biden cannot be trusted".

In his remarks, Waters said that US President Donald Trump's re-election "would've been worse for everyone in the world, but that doesn't make Biden a good candidate.”

He then added, "Biden (is a) warmongering servant of the oligarchy that rules the United States of America and will continue to be so for however long he remains the president of the United States. He's not to be trusted on anything.”

Iranian state TV said on its Telegram channel that Waters was "wrongly called a political expert" during the morning news and instead described him as someone with "activities in the field of socio-political music".

Waters is notorious for his support for BDS and for his anti-Israel statements and actions.

The rock artist has verbally attacked and pressured many artists who chose to perform in Israel over the last several years.

Waters has in the past compared Israel to Nazi Germany and released a giant balloon pig bearing the Star of David during a concert in Belgium. Concert-goers said the Jewish star was among several symbols representing various corporations and fascist movements.

Earlier this year, he called Zionism an “ugly stain” that must be removed.

In defense of his actions, Waters argues that BDS “isn’t about music – it’s about human rights.”