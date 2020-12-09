The unusual threat of senior Shin Bet officials

Nadav Argaman’s term as head of the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) will end in six months, and officials in the Shin Bet fear that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu intends to appoint his national security adviser, Meir Ben-Shabbat, to the position, Roy Sharon of Kan 11 News reported on Tuesday.

Senior officials in the Shin Bet reportedly said in closed conversations that if Netanyahu appoints Ben-Shabbat as head of the agency, it would not be for professional reasons but rather for personal and political ones.

"Ben-Shabbat is not suitable to head the organization for professional reasons. If he is appointed head of the organization we will resign, because we do not trust him," they were quoted as having said.

According to the senior officials, Ben-Shabbat's resume and his abilities in the positions he has previously held make him the least worthy and least suitable candidate for the position.

The Shin Bet would not comment on the report.