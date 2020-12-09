Will the UAE be defined a 'red country'?

Dubai has become one of the most sought-after destinations since it signed a normalization agreement with Israel, but in recent weeks there have been doubts about its definition as a “green country”, due to a high percentage of residents there who are infected with the coronavirus.

Channel 12 News reported on Tuesday that the United Arab Emirates is expected to become a “red country”, meaning those returning to Israel from it will be required to stay in isolation for 14 days.

17 Israelis who have been in the UAE have so far been infected with the coronavirus. The numbers caused disagreements in the Ministry of Health between Prof. Itamar Grotto, the deputy director general, who believed that the UAE should remain a “green country”, and Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, head of public health services, who believed the country should be considered “red”.

If it is ultimately decided to define the United Arab Emirates as a “red country”, any Israeli who returns from there after Tuesday of next week will have to go into two weeks of isolation upon landing in Israel.