Saudi Cabinet reaffirms commitment to Palestinian cause

Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet on Tuesday renewed the kingdom’s stance that the Palestinian cause is a fundamental Arab issue.

In a statement quoted by Reuters, the Cabinet said the cause is still at the top of the issues it supports in its foreign policy. The kingdom also renewed its commitment to support the strategic choice for peace and its adherence to the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative.

The cabinet stressed “the importance of Israel ceasing to build settlements on Palestinian lands, as it constitutes a flagrant violation of international law and an obstacle to achieving lasting and comprehensive peace.”

Saudi Arabia has been under pressure in recent months to follow the footsteps of the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain and normalize ties with Israel.

Saudi officials have repeatedly stressed that while the country backs full normalization with Israel, a peace deal with the Palestinian Authority that results in a Palestinian state must come first.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman recently reportedly held a secret meeting in which they discussed the possibility of normalizing relations between their two countries.

Subsequent reports said the Crown Prince pulled back from a normalization deal with Israel largely because of the US election result.

Saudi aides said the prince, eager to build ties with the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden, was reluctant to take the step now, when he could use a deal later to help cement relations with the new American leader.