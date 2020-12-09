Iran arrests suspects in elimination of top nuclear scientist

Iran has arrested some of those involved in the assassination of top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh last month, an adviser to the Iranian parliament speaker said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

“The perpetrators of this assassination, some of whom have been identified and even arrested by the security services, will not escape justice,” said the adviser, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

“Were the Zionists (Israel) able to do this alone and without the cooperation of, for example, the American (intelligence) service or another service? They certainly could not do that,” Amir-Abdollahian added.

Iran has accused Israel of directing Fakhrizadeh’s death, calling his elimination on November 27 in Tehran an act of "state terrorism".

Senior Iranian military officials have vowed to avenge the killing of the top nuclear scientist.

On Sunday, Iran claimed that Fakhrizadeh was killed using a satellite-controlled machine gun with "artificial intelligence".