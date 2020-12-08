COVID-19 vaccine target date: December 20th

Health Ministry Director Prof. Hezi Levy today said in a meeting with representatives of the HMOs that the deadline for the start of the vaccination campaign of the medical staff members against COVID-19 is December 20.

Levy added that the Health Ministry is still working on the priority list of vaccine recipients, and that the move will be completed in the next two days.

The deadline for the start of the HMOs' vaccination campaign is in the last week of December, but the scope of the campaign depends on the amount of vaccines that arrive and the rate of arrival.

The first shipment of the vaccines from the pharmaceutical company Pfizer is expected to arrive in Israel in coming days, possibly as early as the day after tomorrow.

The FDA's emergency approval for the use of Pfizer's vaccine is also expected on Thursday.

The vaccine has yet to be approved by the FDA for use in the US, though Britain has begun using the vaccine as part of its mass immunization campaign, which launched Tuesday, a day after the first doses were administered.

According to FDA information, a COVID-19 vaccine can also be effective for those who have already been infected with the virus because they are at risk for re-infection.

During the Pfizer trial a participant died three days after receiving the first dose of the vaccine. He suffered from background diseases, obesity and atherosclerosis.

The documents indicate that Pfizer's vaccine is effective in about 94% of cases among participants aged 55 and over. The effectiveness of Pfizer's vaccine in children under 16 is unclear.

The FDA Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee October 22, 2020 Meeting Presentation contains a draft "working list of possible adverse event outcomes." Noting that the list is "subject to change", the FDA lists the following possible adverse effects of COVID-19 vaccines.

"FDA Safety Surveillance of COVID-19 Vaccines - DRAFT - Working list of possible adverse event outcomes; ***Subject to change***":

Guillain-Barré syndrome,

Acute disseminated encephalomyelitis,

Transverse myelitis,

Encephalitis/myelitis/encephalomyelitis/meningoencephalitis/meningitis/encephalopathy,

Convulsions/seizures,

Stroke,

Narcolepsy and cataplexy,

Anaphylaxis,

Acute myocardial infarction,

Myocarditis/pericarditis,

Autoimmune disease,

Deaths,

Pregnancy and birth outcomes,

Other acute demyelinating diseases,

Non-anaphylactic allergic reactions,

Thrombocytopenia,

Disseminated intravascular coagulation,

Venous thromboembolism,

Arthritis and arthralgia/joint pain,

Kawasaki disease,

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, and

Vaccine enhanced disease.

Regarding the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), co-managed by the CDC and FDA, the document says "physicians will be reviewing the serious adverse event reports from VAERS for COVID-19 vaccines – review of individual reports, death reports," and "will utilize statistical data-mining methods to detect disproportional reporting of specific vaccine-adverse event combinations to identify adverse events that are more frequently reported."

The official instructions of the UK government regarding the COVID-19 vaccine say:

"4.6 - Fertility, pregnancy and lactation

"Pregnancy: There are no or limited amount of data from the use of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2. Animal reproductive toxicity studies have not been completed. COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 is not recommended during pregnancy.

"For women of childbearing age, pregnancy should be excluded before vaccination. In addition, women of childbearing age should be advised to avoid pregnancy for at least 2 months after their second dose.

"Breast-feeding: It is unknown whether COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 is excreted in human milk. A risk to the newborns/infants cannot be excluded. COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 should not be used during breast-feeding.

"Fertility: It is unknown whether COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 has an impact on fertility."