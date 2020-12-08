Weapon theft in north: Lieutenant colonel will be dismissed

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi adopted the recommendation to oust three officers, including the deputy commander of the 769th Brigade (Hiram Division) following the break-in at Gibor camp, from which 38 weapons were stolen several months ago from a container in which they were stored.

The interrogation process, carried out by a commission of inquiry headed by the 146th Division head Colonel Idan Morag, ended yesterday. The findings of the investigation were presented during a number of meetings in recent weeks to Chief of General Staff Major General Aviv Kochavi.

The Chief of Staff accepted the findings of the commission of inquiry and determined that this was a very serious incident that was reflected in both its results and the deep lapses and failures that were discovered.

The Chief of Staff clarified that the protection of IDF property and IDF camps is a basic requirement expected of all commanders and soldiers, and is based on the values ​​of professionalism, operational capability, and precision. He also stated that the lapses discovered in the incident span the entire chain of command.

The Chief of Staff noted that the incident manifested in irresponsibility and basic unprofessionalism expressed in knowledge lapses regarding military orders, inaccuracy in the manner of implementation of the guidelines, lack of operational approach in relation to weapons retention, and lapses in personal responsibility. The Chief of Staff emphasized that exercise of personal responsibility would have been sufficient to prevent the incident.

As for the systemic treatment in the field, the Chief of Staff emphasized that there has been a significant improvement in the subject in recent years, as part of a project to protect bunkers and weapons, in which extensive resources have been invested in technology and infrastructure. At the same time, the Chief of Staff accelerated the program.

The Chief of Staff assumed that the incident and its lessons would be learned throughout the IDF and that all IDF units would conduct a half-day study aimed at refreshing instructions and learning about camp protection.

In light of the severity of the incident and its conclusions, and on the recommendation of Northern Commander Major General Amir Baram, the Chief of Staff established command measures against those involved in the incident:

With regard to the brigade commander, an officer with the rank of colonel, it was decided to delay his promotion and therefore will not be promoted until the summer of 2024, due to his overall responsibility for what happens in his unit.

With regard to the deputy commander of the brigade, an officer with the rank of lieutenant colonel, there will be a dismissal procedure due to negligence in his position and overall responsibility for the security and logistics in the camp.

With regard to the outgoing Divisional Logistics Officer, an officer with the rank of Major, a dismissal procedure will be held from his current position and he will not be promoted to a senior position in the Logistics Corps until the summer of 2022. In relation to the brigade security officer, an officer with the rank of major and the logistics in the formation with the rank of major, a dismissal procedure will be held.

The brigade logistics officer, an officer with the rank of major, will be reprimanded by the division commander. The Divisional Logistics Officer, an officer with the rank of lieutenant colonel, will be subject to disciplinary action before the division commander.

Eight officers were on duty in the camp security system on the day of the incident, including five officers, two resistance fighters and a female soldier, who will be prosecuted before the division's deputy commander for negligence. An NCO with the rank of First Sergeant Major, who is responsible for the defense components in the IDF, will be reprimanded by the brigade commander.

At the criminal level, a joint investigation is still underway by the investigating military police and the Israel Police.