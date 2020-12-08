GOYA foods to name AOC Employee of the Month for boosting sales?

Will GOYA Foods CEO suggest naming Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Employee of the Month after her boycott calls resulted in sales spike?

Tags: Trump Boycotts AOC
Mordechai Sones ,

GOYA RANCHEROS Refried Pinto Beans
GOYA RANCHEROS Refried Pinto Beans
iStock

GOYA Foods CEO Bob Unanue said in a recent interview that the drama generated by U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez' reaction to pro-Trump remarks "helped boost sales tremendously," reported the Patriot's Gazette.

While attending a White House business summit, he stated that America is “truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump, who is a builder,” providing grist for politicians like Julian Castro and Ocasio-Cortez to initiate another agitation.

Unanue’s statements came during an interview with The Michael Berry Show.

When asked regarding the AOC drama whether “all publicity is good publicity?”, Unanue replied, “She’s our hero. She helped boost sales tremendously.”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Reuters


top