Prof. Gamzu won't wait, will be vaccinated first

Former Coronavirus Czar and director general of Ichilov Hospital Prof. Ronni Gamzu has applied to the Health Ministry to begin vaccinating the hospital's staff against the coronavirus based on the approval granted to the Pfizer vaccine by the British authorities.

Channel 12 News reported that Prof. Gamzu would be the first to be vaccinated to set an example for the rest of the staff and the Israeli public.

"The vaccine is safe for everyone on an individual level and for us as a society at the national level," Gamzu said. "I am proud to be the first to receive this treatment as part of the global technological advancement. I am convinced that this personal example will lead to the confidence of the public and all citizens to receive the vaccine for their health."

Health Ministry procedures stipulate that any new drug, vaccine or medical technology must tested by the Ministry's Pharmaceutical Division before it enters use in Israel.

In addition to the testing which is carried out in Israel, approvals given to new drugs and technologies by global health authorities such as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) are also taken into account.

The British healthcare system began administering doses of the recently-approved coronavirus vaccine created by Pfizer, with the first injection administered Monday in Coventry.

Ninety-year-old Margaret Keenan became “Patient A” when she received the first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine in Britain Monday.

Britain is set to begin mass immunization efforts starting Tuesday, with fifty hospitals across the country set to administer first doses of the two-dose vaccine.