Haredi celeb and Israeli models team up to affix mezuzah

Haredi celebrity Melech Zilbershlag, together with models Eden Pines and Mishel Gerzig, visited the Emunah Bet Elazraki Children's Home in Netanya Monday, for a ceremony to affix a mezuzah.

The three sang with children and staff from the children’s home during the event, and in honor of the upcoming Hanukkah festival, distributed Hanukkah ‘gelt’ to the children.

“In honor of Hanukkah, we both affixed a mezuzah and also handed out Hanukkah ‘gelt’ to th children. We had fun,” Zilbershlag told Arutz Sheva.

Afterwards, Zilbershlag, Pines, and Gerzig affixed the mezuzah to the entrance of the building, with Pines reciting the blessing.