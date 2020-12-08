Chinese prof: We have people at the top of the US
Trump shares Tucker sharing report on Chinese prof saying before Trump, US and China could settle disputes because 'we have ppl at the top.'
US, China flags
Istock
|
MainAll NewsForeign AffairsChinese prof: We have people at the top of the US
Chinese prof: We have people at the top of the US
Trump shares Tucker sharing report on Chinese prof saying before Trump, US and China could settle disputes because 'we have ppl at the top.'
US, China flags
Istock
top