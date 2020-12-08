Expert breaks down alleged voter fraud at Arizona Hearing
Former Michigan State Senator Patrick Colbeck gives an analytical breakdown of alleged election fraud.
Tags: 2020 USA Elections Trending
Voting machine
iStock
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaExpert breaks down alleged voter fraud at Arizona Hearing
Expert breaks down alleged voter fraud at Arizona Hearing
Former Michigan State Senator Patrick Colbeck gives an analytical breakdown of alleged election fraud.
Tags: 2020 USA Elections Trending
Voting machine
iStock
top