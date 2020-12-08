1,837 new coronavirus cases reported

A total of 1,837 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed across Israel Monday, according to data released by the Health Ministry Tuesday morning.

The percentage of tests coming back positive fell Monday to 2.8%, down from 3.2% on Sunday and 3.9% Saturday – though Monday’s rate remains higher than the rate all last week, which rose to 2.5% Friday.

The decline in the percentage of positive tests comes as the number of tests conducted rose by more than 50%, rising from 42,040 tests on Sunday to 65,523 on Monday.

Since the pandemic began, 347,331 cases of the coronavirus have been diagnosed in Israel, including 13,949 cases which are currently active.

Of those, 13,198 are being treated at home, with 189 more being treated at coronavirus hotels, and 562 being treated at hospitals.

There are currently 315 patients in serious condition, with a further 93 in moderate condition, and 107 patients on respirators.

The coronavirus death toll now stands at 2,924, after three fatalities were reported Monday.