Bereaved father to Judge Mazuz: I hope you'll admit your mistake

Baruch Ben Yigal, the father of IDF fighter Amit Ben Yigal who was murdered by a terrorist during an arrest operation, on Monday night released a video in which he congratulates Judge Menachem Mazuz on his retirement from the Supreme Court, despite his past criticism of Mazuz for ruling against the demolition of the home of the terrorist who murdered his son.

"Hello, Your Honor, Judge Mazuz. I read that you decided to retire from the court. I want to tell you: Your decision not to demolish the house of the terrorist who murdered the only child God gave me hurt us and did us no good," the father said.

"Nevertheless,” he continued, “I want to congratulate you on your new life. Who knows, maybe one day you will say in your own voice that your decision regarding Amit Ben Yigal, a Golani fighter and an Israeli hero, was a mistake. It is permissible to make a mistake, and you made one. I wish you success, a lot of health and that we know only good things."