Elkin: Bennett will cooperate with the Likud

Likud Minister Ze’ev Elkin on Monday contradicted the main argument used by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and others in the Likud, who claim that the Yamina party and its leader Naftali Bennett will cooperate with the left.

Speaking in an interview with the haredi station Radio Kol Chai, Elkin stressed that the Likud will respond to any criticism leveled at it by Yamina. "We will not be spit on. When Yamina attacks, we return fire."

However, the minister predicted that "a minute after the election, Bennett will cooperate with the Likud. We are fighting for the same audience."

Earlier on Monday, the Yamina party responded to Minister Miri Regev's attack on MK Ayelet Shaked, who criticized the Likud's conduct in the Judicial Appointments Committee.

Regev claimed, "Ayelet Shaked jumped. What are you jumping for? You are strong on Twitter, like Bennett, strong in speech and weak in action. You were the Minister of Justice, what did you do?"

Yamina pulled no punches in responding: "Minister Regev and her party members have indeed changed the method. In their new method, jobs are distributed to friends, elections are avoided, and then you look for someone to blame. The Likud took a break for a day from its COVID-19 failure to fail in that as well.”

"The failures of Regev and her party members are registered in their name and not in the name of anyone else, just like the failure of the second closure, the million unemployed, and the collapsing economy. Their attempt to produce political spins to protect themselves is not only embarrassing, they also harm the citizens of the State of Israel,” the party added.

Shaked herself also responded to the attacks by the Likud during a debate in the Knesset plenum.

"From last night we've been in a long and continuous crybaby display. If we think about it, we're in the midst of a whole decade of whining and lack of governance because this is the method - to whine and not govern," Shaked accused.