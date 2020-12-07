Tragedy in Beit Shemesh when boy falls from height and is killed

A 14-year-old boy today fell from a height in the city of Beit Shemesh and was fatally injured. His death was determined at the hospital.

MDA paramedics were called to the scene, and provided the boy with medical treatment and evacuated him to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital.

"Intensive resuscitation efforts were also continued by the trauma unit staff but they were forced to determine his death. We share the family's grief," the hospital said.

Beit Shemesh Municipality Spokesman Roy Lachmanovich said "the incident is under police investigation and investigation by the Municipality. The Municipality has implemented a comprehensive emergency procedure and the Department of Welfare and Psychological Services accompanies the family."