Lapid: Want to beat the Right? Then unite around me

Leader of the Opposition Yair Lapid delivered a statement at the opening of the Yesh Atid Faction meeting in the Knesset Monday afternoon, calling on centrist and left-wing parties to unite behind Yesh Atid-Telem.



"Yesh Atid is the only option to beat Netanyahu," Lapid lawmakers, claiming that the party is the only one capable of mounting a serious challenge to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

"So choose: Do you want to unite or lose to the right? You want to win? You'll need to unite behind us. We're going to elections, it will be tough and if you don't unite behind us, Netanyahu will win and the country will suffer."



"We're the only ones who have proven that we can be trusted to stick to our principles. We're the only ones who can unite the country, including the haredim, including the Arabs, including everyone. And we're the only ones with a chance of winning. I'm saying this clearly to the entire bloc: Decide what you want, to complain or to win. If you want to win, Yesh Atid is the only option."