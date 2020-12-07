Coronavirus Cabinet expected to impose new restrictions

Israel’s Health Ministry is pushing the government to impose sweeping new restrictions on public activity, following a spike in coronavirus infection rates over the past few weeks.

After the Coronavirus Cabinet failed to reach a decision on new restrictions during its meeting Sunday, the Coronavirus Cabinet is expected to convene again Monday in the hopes ministers can reach an agreement on new measures for curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

During Sunday’s meeting of the Coronavirus Cabinet, Health Ministry officials recommended drastic new restrictions, which coronavirus czar Nachman Ash dubbed “tightened restraint”.

The recommendations include closing schools and businesses in areas with high coronavirus infection rates, as well as the closure of all malls and shopping centers across the country which have been reopened as part of a pilot program.

In addition, the Health Ministry has called for imposing mandatory isolation in coronavirus hotels for Israelis returning from Serbia and Turkey. Israelis returning from other countries would be required to go into home isolation.

The plans for new restrictions come as Israel’s education system continues to reopen, with grades seven through nine resuming their studies Monday.

The plans drawn up by Ash would avoid the total closure of the education system, leaving schools open in areas with low infection rates, along with kindergartens and preschools in all areas.

Prof. Ash has also argued against the use of night curfews, calling them ineffective.