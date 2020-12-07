Biden to name California A-G as head of Health and Human Services

US President-elect Joe Biden will select Xavier Becerra, the attorney general of California, to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, NBC News reported Sunday, citing three sources familiar with the matter.

The New York Times first reported the news.

Becerra, if confirmed, will play a crucial role in the nation’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The United States last week officially recorded more than 14 million coronavirus cases.

Also last week, the US hit a record number of hospitalizations due to the coronavirus. More than 100,000 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday, per the Covid Tracking Project.

Biden’s selection of Becerra comes amid calls from the Congressional Hispanic Caucus for the president-elect to include more Hispanics among his Cabinet picks, noted NBC News.

Becerra, the first Hispanic American to hold the office of attorney general in California, has led a coalition of 20 states defending the Affordable Care Act against an effort by the Trump administration and Republican-led states to invalidate the law.