Eizenkot as Ya'alon's No. 2? 'I haven't decided yet'

Former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot was surprised to hear the announcement by the chairman of the Telem party, Moshe Ya'alon, that Eizenkot will be number 2 in his party in the next election.

People close to Eizenkot told Channel 12 News on Sunday that he has not even decided yet whether to run in the next election.

In conversations with his associates, Eizenkot denied reaching an agreement with Ya’alon, saying, "It never happened, I have not yet decided whether I will run at all, and if I do, it is not clear in what political framework, existing or independent. Ya'alon's words surprised me."

The former Chief of Staff added that he had not spoken to anyone about his political steps, and certainly did not agree with any politicians on a joint run. According to his associates, Eizenkot has been meeting with everyone recently, but they added that if attempts continue to make headlines from every such meeting, Eizenkot will consider whether to continue with them. "Let them first choose a date for the election and then we will see," they said.

The office of MK Ya'alon, in coordination with Ezenkot, said, "Ya'alon and Eizenkot have a long relationship and a close relationship of trust. The remarks that were attributed to Eizenkot's associates tonight were not said by him."