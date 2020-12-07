Arab attacks bus inspectors over wearing a mask

Police have arrested a 17-year-old Arab, a resident of Issawiya in eastern Jerusalem, who was allegedly involved in an attack on two Egged bus inspectors who pointed out to him that he was not wearing a mask while riding a bus.

Following this, the suspect allegedly called his friends via cell phone and when the inspectors got off the bus, in the French Hill area, the suspect and his friends attacked them.

The inspectors were lightly injured and evacuated for medical treatment. Following a quick investigation, the suspect was identified and was detained for questioning. The investigation is ongoing.