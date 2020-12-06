The book Netanyahu found touching and 'powerful'

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met in his Jerusalem office Friday with representatives of One Family, who presented him with the memorial book "What Remains – Beloved Objects and Memory" ("Mah sh'notar – chafetzim ahuvim v'zikaron").

Prime Minister Netanyahu heard from the founder of One Family, Chantal Belzberg, and photographer Jacob Jay Garfinkel about the book, which features personal objects left behind by people who were murdered in terrorist attacks in Israel.

Rabbi Uri Sherki and Miriam Peretz also told him about the object they chose to commemorate

Following the meeting, Prime Minister Netanyahu said the book was 'touching' and 'very powerful'.

"This book is very powerful and very much touches the heart. The heart is more important in this matter than anything else. Who like you knows this. Who like us knows this suffering, which is very difficult to explain to anyone who has not experienced it. I would like to thank you. This will be with me in the office and I think that it needs to be distributed so that it reaches every home in Israel."