PM at cabinet meeting: 'Thank you President Trump'

Prime Minister Netanyahu held during the cabinet meeting a short discussion marking 3 years since the US' recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The central guest at the discussion was US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman.

"Exactly three years ago, President Trump became the first world leader to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

"The proclamation will now be prominently displayed on the wall of Israel’s cabinet room here in Jerusalem. It will be displayed alongside President Harry S. Truman’s 1948 proclamation recognizing the newly established State of Israel. These two historic proclamations will never be forgotten.

"That was only one of the many historic decisions that President Trump made during his presidency: He recognized Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights. He recognized Israel’s legitimate rights in Judea and Samaria, proposed a realistic peace plan that acknowledges those rights and maintains Israel’s ability to defend itself. He forged the historic Abraham Accords, which ushered in a new period of peace that is dramatically changing the face of the Middle East before our very eyes. He withdrew from the dangerous Iran nuclear deal, placed crippling sanctions on Iran and took out the world’s most dangerous terrorist, Qassem Soleimani. And of course, he brought the US-Israel alliance to unprecedented heights.

"For all this and more, thank you, President Trump."