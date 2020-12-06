Netanyahu: 'Steep and alarming increase in morbidity'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this morning, Sunday, at the beginning of the weekly cabinet meeting said that coronavirus morbidity data in recent days is, "unfortunately, [...] apparently not happening as we would like it to happen."

"In recent days we have seen a steep and alarming increase in morbidity," Netanyahu explained, noting that the Corona Cabinet will today discuss steps ahead of Hanukkah.

The prime minister also referred to efforts to bring as many vaccines to Israel as possible. "Over the weekend we signed with Moderna for 6 million vaccines that will arrive in Israel soon. This is three times as many vaccines as in the original contract."

"In recent days, I have spoken with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla about bringing vaccines to Israel earlier, and I will continue to lead the policy we have established since the beginning of vaccine development: as many vaccines as possible, as many sources as possible, for as many citizens as possible," he said.

Netanyahu added: "We are preparing for a huge logistical operation of taking the vaccines, preserving them and distributing them to Israeli citizens. I think today it can be said with certainty that the light can be seen at the end of the epidemic, but until then I will repeat: we must all continue to obey instructions."