Sidney Powell lawsuit alleges China, Iran interference in election

Former Trump Team attorney Sidney Powell's lawsuit that has been filed in Georgia alleges: “… the Dominion software was accessed by agents acting on behalf of China & Iran in order to monitor & manipulate elections, including the most recent U.S. general election in 2020.”

A Dominion executive was quoted as saying: “Trump is not going to win. I made f***ing sure of that.”

Powell's suit cites "a former electronic intelligence analyst under 305th Military Intelligence with experience gathering SAM missile system electronic intelligence," saying "the Dominion software was accessed by agents acting on behalf of China and Iran in order to monitor and manipulate elections, including the most recent US general election in 2020."

President Trump has tweeted extensively about the software, writing: "People are not going to stand for having this Election stolen from them by a privately owned Radical Left company, Dominion, and many other reasons!"